Kabir Singh has had a superb start at the box office, and showing no sign of slowdown, the movie's collection crossed Rs 100 crore in just 5 days of its release.

Starring Shahid Kapoor, Kabir Singh became the actor's highest opener of all time by earning Rs 20.21 crore on first day at the Indian box office. The film had witnessed excellent growth over the weekend, taking its box office collection to over Rs 70 crore by the end of its first weekend.

The unconventional love story remained extremely strong over the weekdays as well. Kabir Singh had collected Rs 17.54 crore at the domestic market on Monday, falling short of the first century mark by just Rs 11.63 crore.

With strong word of mouth and huge hype around it, Kabir Singh crossed Rs 100 crore on its day 5, Tuesday conveniently. Released on 3,123 screens across India, Kabir Singh collected Rs 14 crore (approximately) at the Indian box office on Tuesday, according to early estimates. Exact figures are awaited.

Despite receiveing huge backlash on social media for allegedly being misogynistic in nature, the film is being highly praised by majority of the audience, and the box office numbers suggest the same.

Directed by Sandeep Vanga, the remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy is likely to go a long way as far as box office numbers are concerned. Apart from Shahid, the film also features Kiara Advani.