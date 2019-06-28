Director Anubhav Sinha's Hindi movie Article 15 starring Ayushmann Khurrana, Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa, has got positive review and rating from the audience.

Article 15 is a crime drama film that is based on the socio-political situation of India. Director Anubhav Sinha has written the script for it with Gaurav Solanki and co-produced it with Zee Studios and Benaras Media Works. The movie has got a U/A certificate from the censor board and its runtime is 2.20 hours.

Article 15 movie story: The film is based on the gruesome Badaun rapes in Uttar Pradesh, where two girls were found hanging from the tree. It is about police officer Ayan Ranjan (Ayushmann Khurrana), who has grown up in different countries. He is assigned to investigate the two girls' rape and murder case. How he solves the case while trying to understand the ingrained caste system in the village forms the crux of the movie.

Performances: As a police officer, Ayushmann Khurrana has delivered wonderful performance, which is the highlight of Article 15. Isha Talwar, Sayani Gupta, Kumud Mishra and Manoj Pahwa has done justice to their roles and their actings are also among the attractions of the film.

Article 15 movie review live updates: We bring you some viewers' verdict on the film shared on Twitter. Scroll down to see the audience's response.

Shantanu Gupta‏ @shantanugupta

#Article15 - @anubhavsinha has just killed it. The direction & story is the star of the movie. #Article15 hits you at points we are so aware in our everyday life. But we choose to ignore it. Basically our constitution is killed everyday in some part of India. Watch it to watch the sheer brilliance of @ayushmannk. This is his career best. National award worthy portrayal of Ayan Ranjan. Everyone else has done amazing job in the acting department. Go watch this! You will definitely not be disappointed. You will be disappointed in the present India but this movie gives you hope on how to fix it. #Article15 #Zee

Rohan‏ @SarcasticRohan

#OneWordReview... #Article15 : O-U-T-S-T-A-N-D-I-N-G. It's a MegaSuparHit. Ayushman Nailed it again, His performance Unbelievable. Manoj isha sayani all are brilliant. Anubhav Sinha is amazing Director. Well-knit screenplay keeps you hooked.. #Article15Review

Shubham‏ @shubhamtweets_

Honest Review of #Article15 movie: Anubhav Sinha tried to show an honest story but the first half was highly boring. Felt like leaving the hall. Second half was better. Not impressed with Ayushmann's acting abilities in this one. A wrong script for him. ⭐⭐/5 #Article15Review

Sumit kadel @SumitkadeI

#Article15 is a extremely slow HARD HITTING film. Relevant content which is a reality in certain parts of India. @ayushmannk delivers a knock out act. @anubhavsinha direction is good & mature, film has minimal entertainment but displays a pertinent message.. Rating- ⭐️⭐️ (2.5) Second Half is a let down. Very slow screenplay makes it very difficult for the audience to sit through. I dont think so film will work at the box office. Rating- ⭐️⭐️

Rohit Jaiswal @rohitjswl01

#Article15 1st half = TERRIFIC Realistic and excellent performance by all special mention for Manoj Pawha brilliant he is and so the entire team of Article 15.... #Article15Review

Prakhar Singh‏ @iamprkhar