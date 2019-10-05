Mira Rajput got married to Shahid Kapoor at the tender age of 21 and she soon became the talk of the town. She garnered enough attention when she decided to be a mother at 22. People had mixed thoughts about Mira's life decisions and was even criticised for their 14 years of age gap between her and her husband. But Shahid, who has always stood for his wife, recently came out to reveal why Mira wanted to have a child at such a young age.

"Once we got married she was very keen to have both the kids early because her plan was a little different. Because she was like, 'By the time I was 25, I'd be done being a wife, I've had both my kids and I've had time for myself," Shahid Kapoor said in a recent interview to a leading magazine.

Two years after giving birth to her daughter Misha, Mira and Shahid again became proud parents to their son Zain. However, during this time, Mira was at the receiving end of criticism for choosing to become a housewife and not doing anything. She was even heavily criticised for saying that her daughter is not a puppy that she can just spend one hour in a day with and rush to work. Many working women across the country had slammed Mira for her insensitive statements. Shahid had then defended Mira on her statements and even now the doting husband came out in support of his wife saying that she doesn't need to tell everyone what he had been doing.

"Just because the world doesn't know what Mira is up to doesn't mean that she is not up to anything. She doesn't need to announce it to the world because she's married to an actor. She is not an actor. It's not a part of her 'issues'," Shahid said.

Mira recently appeared on the cover of the coveted magazine Vogue with Shahid and social media lost its cool. While Mira had once said that she does not support nepotism, her being featured on the cover has now paved way for netizens calling her out for her double standards.

While few called her 'hypocrite', others called her 'shallow'. Netizens asked what had she done to be on the cover of the magazine apart from being Mrs Kapoor - Shahid Kapoor's wife. While Mira or Shahid have not reacted to the trolling, the online attack does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. Netizens also said that there are far more deserving women who should have been on the cover instead of Mira.