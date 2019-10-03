Of all the affairs in Bollywood, Shahid Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor's relationship remains among the most lovable and heartbreaking ones. The two had hit it off instantly and had started dating within the first week of their meeting. It was kind of love at first sight for both Shahid and Kareena. So when the rumours of them dating had kept the industry buzzing, Kareena had open heartedly spoken about her relationship with Shahid.

Shahid was just 23 years old and a couple of films old and Kareena too had just began her journey in Bollywood. In her 2004 interview, Kareena was quite hesitant to give a name to her relationship to Shahid. "It is very early to put a name to our relationship. But I can say that my relationship with Shahid is a friendship that has a long way to go," she had said.

Speaking about her special bonding with Shahid, Kareena had said, "If I am upset, I can call him at 12.30 am and say I have had a bad day, I had a bad scene. You know, things like that. I can talk to him because he is also an actor. He can identify with me."

She further added, "Shahid is like a college-going young guy, unlike my other senior actors. I think his age worked for me -- he is 23 and unlike any other male friend whom I can talk to easily and freely. I like meeting him because I can be normal with him."

A year passed and things gradually changed. The two got quite comfortable talking about their love for each other. And this time, it was Shahid's turn to spill some beans on his relationship.

When Shahid was asked what kind of a boyfriend he is to Kareena, the actor replied, "I am very moody—sometimes I can be very romantic and take her for long drives. At other times, I can be very sporty and take her jet-skiing. I believe that I should try to be the best at everything—the best boyfriend, the best son, the best brother, the best actor."

So what was that most special thing about their relationship? Shahid answered, "The fact that we have such different personalities. She is extremely outspoken and impulsive. I am the opposite. We fill in each other's empty spaces, balance out each other's strengths and weaknesses, and that's what keeps us together."

Well, love was definitely in the air back then, but little did they know that heartbreak would come knocking on the doors following their controversial leaked kissing video which had sent ripples in the industry. They eventually went separate ways. But cut to present, both Shahid and Kareena are content with life with their respective spouses (Mira Rajput and Saif Ali Khan) and enjoying each and every moment of their marital bliss.