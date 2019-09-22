Shahid Kapoor's Kabir Singh became a blockbuster at the box office, but the film received considerable amount of criticism as well as many found it to be misogynistic. The actor recently defended the film by citing scenes from films like Shah Rukh Khan's Baazigar and Sanju featuring Sonam Kapoor among others.

Among many other scenes, the one particular scene where Shahid's character slaps Kiara Advani's character has been widely criticised. The director has been called misogynist and Shahid too was slammed for doing the film.

In his defence, Shahid recently raised a question that why was there no criticism when Shah Rukh Khan's character had killed Shilpa Shetty's character in Baazigar, and when Sonam Kapoor's character was crowned with a commode by Ranbir Kapoor's character in Sanju.

"We promo-ed the film for two months. If someone's bought a ticket, they probably wanted to see something in it. The film is about a flawed character. Preity (Kiara Advani) is a stronger character than Kabir. Kabir doesn't know how to handle himself. Every Kabir needs a Preity in his life. No one brought up Baazigar, when SRK kills Shilpa Shetty. No one said anything about putting a commode seat on Sonam Kapoor's neck in Sanju. Sab Kabir Singh ke peeche kyun pade hain?" Shahid said at India Today Conclave.

Directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Kabir Singh is an official remake of Telugu film Arjun Reddy. Despite massive outrage against the film from a certain section of people, the movie has been widely liked by the audience, and it turned out to be a huge hit, and Shahid's biggest solo blockbuster.