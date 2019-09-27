For few actresses, Koffee With Karan has been like a second home. Let's take a look at actresses and their style transformation on the show, over the years.

Kareena Kapoor: Just like the various seasons of Koffee with Karan, Kareena Kapoor Khan too has had a journey of sorts on the show. From declaring that she is in love with Shahid in season one, appearing with Shahid in season two, making a sensuous entry with beau Saif Ali Khan in season three, spilling the beans on Ranbir's relationship with Katrina in season four, rocking that baby bump on season five to looking like a vision in that shimmery burgundy dress in season six; Kareena has proved that no season of Koffee would be complete without her.

Priyanka Chopra: With each season of Koffee with Karan, we have seen Priyanka Chopra's evolution. Not only as a fashion icon but also as a global star. While in the first season, Priyanka was still trying to make a place for herself in the industry, by the second season she had established the fact that she was here to stay.

The third season where she appeared with Shahid gave away the romance that was building between the couple. In the fourth season, Priyanka had not only left everyone behind with her power-packed roles but had also entered the global entertainment scene. By the fifth season, Priyanka was as much a global phenomenon as she was a desi girl at heart. With her flawless appearance with Kareena Kapoor in the sixth season, Priyanka had well established her dominancy both in Bollywood and Hollywood.

Kajol: The first two seasons of Koffee with Karan had Kajol in the premiere episode. The episode spoke volumes about the camaraderie she and Karan Johar shared. While Kajol could not be bothered about dressing up or trying to glam up for the first two times she appeared on the show, the third time she appeared, Kajol was a changed person.

Not only was she fairer but more candid and entertaining. A lot of verbal tussles happened between Karan and Kajol during the fifth season, but Karan more than made up for it by apologising to her on the show in the sixth season.

Sonam Kapoor: Sonam Kapoor's appearance on Koffee with Karan and controversies go hand-in-hand. Every time the diva has appeared on the show, not only has she given young ladies major fashion goals but has also made headlines for her motor mouth statements.

Alia Bhatt: The audience got to know the real Alia Bhatt on Karan Johar's show. While Alia Bhatt's general knowledge created a massive uproar the first time she appeared on the show, with time and with various seasons, the audience understood and praised Alia's perfection amidst all the imperfections.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Aishwarya Rai too has had a beautiful and memorable journey on the show. While her style game has always been on point, we got to see the romantic side of Aishwarya when she appeared with hubby Abhishek.

Deepika Padukone: Deepika Padukone stirred quite some controversy the first time she appeared on the show. However, with each time she returned on the show, Deepika was steadily making her way up the success ladder. Deepika's journey from a newbie in the first season to the top actress of the decade in the sixth season has been remarkable.