Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's love story is grabbing spotlight and generating headlines every day. From their exotic vacations together, lovey-dovey Instagram posts to family outings; the couple not only seem madly-in-love with each other but also appear ready to take the marital plunge. Fans too can't stop picturing their wedding and hence rumours of their secret roka or engagement keeps surfacing on social media every now and then.

While the Bhatts and the Kapoor always seem cordial and affable towards each other, there was a time when things weren't so great between the two top actresses of these families. Karisma Kapoor and Pooja Bhatt weren't exactly the best-of-friends in the industry's friend circle. Competition between the two was an obvious reason for the two to not get along well.

There were reports of Pooja Bhatt having said something about Karisma Kapoor's parents, at a time when Babita and Randhir Kapoor had started living separately. Reacting to Pooja Bhatt's statement and her reaction, Karisma had told Stardust in an old interview, "You tell me, what was my fault? It was Pooja Bhatt who said something derogatory about my mother and I obviously reacted strongly to that since she had no business talking about her. Manisha (Koirala) called me a mixed-up kid without any reason, so I gave it back to her as well."

While Karisma Kapoor always kept mum on Ranbir Kapoor's past relationships, Kareena Kapoor has never kept her thoughts hidden. From Katrina Kaif to Deepika Padukone, Kareena has always had some mean and sometimes sweet things to say about Ranbir's girls. And going by the looks of it, the Kapoor sisters have given their nod to Alia Bhatt too. Not only do they all often get clicked together at parties, but, Kareena will also be seen with Alia in Karan Johar's Takht.