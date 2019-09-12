Of all the love stories that made headlines in the 90s, one rumoured story was that of the busiest and most bankable actor back then - Ajay Devgn - and the most gorgeous and talented actress - Karisma Kapoor.

The era not only constituted of phenomenal talents who ruled the industry for decades but also of stars speaking without any inhibitions or sugar-coating. In an old interview with Stardust magazine, Karisma Kapoor had spoken at length about her link-up rumours with Ajay Devgn and how they were just good friends.

"Believe me, we're just friends yaar. I don't know if he feels that way about me because he's not told me anything. But I don't think that's possible. People are only coming to this conclusion because it's the most obvious one. Firstly, he saved my life and secondly, we've signed so many films together. Some stupid fools have even gone ahead and written that we're getting married. C'mon, I'm a kid myself; how do you expect me to get married at this age? It's so funny really," Pinkvilla quoted Karisma Kapoor from the 1993 interview of Stardust.

"You know Jeh (Wadia) called me up from London and screamed, 'What's all this I'm reading about you? Did you get into the film industry for all this?' he asked me angrily. Now he's coming down in a couple of weeks' time. Wonder how I'm going to face him. See, all this tension I've to face due to no fault of mine," Karisma added.

The throwback interview concluded with her saying, "Let people take digs at me; let them taunt me. It's only going to make me work harder now. I'm going to fight them all tooth and nail. I've silenced them before and I can do it again if the time comes. I only need the blessings of all my well-wishers."