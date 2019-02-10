Nothing is guaranteed in Bollywood. Money, fame, stardom, luck or even relationships. While few Bollywood couples reinstate our faith in happily ever after, few broken bonds shake our belief in the institution of love and marriage. One such jolt which the audience received, and difficult ever to be erased from the memory was that of the engagement of Abhishek Bachchan and Karisma Kapoor being called off.

It is said that it was at Shweta Bachchan Nanda's marriage where Abhishek Bachchan had first met Karisma Kapoor and sparks flew between the two. Even though, Karisma was a couple of years older to him, the love they had could not deter their relationship. The duo dated for five years before officially announcing their engagement. However, soon the news of their engagement being called off splashed across the newspapers.

While there were many theories floating around which cited various reasons for their breakup, it was apparently, Karisma Kapoor's mother, Babita, who had seen enough hardships bringing up her daughters, took this heart-breaking decision. As per a report in Cosmopolitan, Babita was worried about the Bachchan's financial status and crunch looming over their head at that point of time. Moreover, her daughter was not only a known star but also earning pretty well. Babita wanted to guarantee a financially sound future for her daughter and thus, decided to intervene and call off the engagement.

Karisma apparently had taken a lot of time to come out of this phase and Abhishek too, was heartbroken. Now, many decades down the line, Abhishek Bachchan is happily married to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and has a lovely daughter. While, Karisma tied the knot with a divorced Sanjay Kapur, only to part ways with him after a few years. Karisma has two lovely kids – a son and a daughter.