Ever since Mira Rajput tied the knot with Shahid Kapoor, the diva has been under acute spotlight and scrutiny. From her outfits, statements, parenting style to her fashion choices; everything is often judged and spoken about. The young Mrs Kapoor has become a victim of social media trolling again over her 'double standards'.

Mira recently appeared on the cover of the coveted magazine Vogue with Shahid and social media lost its cool. While Mira had once said that she does not support nepotism, her being featured on the cover has now paved way for netizens calling her out for her double standards.

While few called her 'hypocrite', others called her 'shallow'. Netizens asked what had she done to be on the cover of the magazine apart from being Mrs Kapoor - Shahid Kapoor's wife. While Mira or Shahid have not reacted to the trolling, the online attack does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. Netizens also said that there are far more deserving women who should have been on the cover instead of Mira.

If you are one of those people who are wondering what #MiraKapoor has done to be on the cover of @VOGUEIndia , let me tell you, that is a very good question. #pvsindhu #duteechand #himadas #professionals #housewives #anyotherwomanwhoworks — Shubza (@wotsdpoint) September 13, 2019

Mira Kapoor, wife of Shahid Kapoor told on Koffee with Karan episode that she is against Nepotism. Now she is getting covered on Vogue because she is wife of Shahid Kapoor. pic.twitter.com/lLSquTJKiK — Mitali (@filmibaaz) September 11, 2019

Mira Rajput has often been scrutinised for her statements. However, we strongly feel that despite being a celebrity wife, Mira has held her own and has charmed everyone with her individuality and unique personality. The diva had impressed everyone with her candid nature and straight forward statements on Karan Johar's Koffee With Karan. Moreover, Mira has proved out to be a role model for many women who feel motherhood at a young age hinders a happy life.