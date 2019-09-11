The hunt for the heroine of Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, seems to have continued due to the non-availability of the dates of A-list actresses from Bollywood. Kiara Advani, who was rumoured to have given green signal for the project, has not accepted the offer, yet.

Rumours are rife that the makers of Thalapathy 64 are finding it difficult to zero in on the leading lady of the film. Although it was reported that Kiara Advani had given her consent to act alongside Vijay, she has not signed the project. Due to the date issues, she might turn down the offer.

Interestingly, the makers had also approached Rashmika Mandanna and she was interested to act with Vijay, but the makers did not return to her once enquiring whether she had dates for the latest flick.

Further, the makers are yet to find an actor who could play the role of the villain in Thalapathy 64. The team had planned to commence the filming next month. With the delays in finalising the heroine and the villain, the commencement of the shooting might be delayed, say reports.

The Vijay-starrer is written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj of Maanagaram fame and Xavier Britto is funding the flick under his banner of XB Film Creators. The film has Anirudh Ravichander's music, Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani is busy with a few movies that include Laxmmi Bomb, the Hindi remake of Raghava Lawrence's Muni 2.