Rumours of affair between Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani caught up fire yet again after the actress was reportedly spotted leaving with him after her birthday party.

Kiara, who is riding high on the success of Kabir Singh, recently celebrated her birthday with stars like Sidharth, Karan Johar, Shahid Kapoor, Ahan Shetty among others.

The celebs partied the entire night as it was truly a star studded affair. However, more than the party, it was Kiara and Sidharth's bonding that caught attention.

According to reports, Kiara left the venue with Sidharth in his car after the party. This gave gossip mongers a topic of discussion as many started saying that there is something romantic brewing between the two stars.

Apparently, rumours of Sidharth and the Kabir Singh actress dating each other had risen earlier also, but they had denied the buzz back then. However, the same gossip is now doing the rounds again. They are reportedly going to work together in a gangster drama soon, and such rumours may give good publicity to the project.

Meanwhile, Kiara's Kabir Singh that features Shahid Kapoor in titular role became one of the biggest blockbusters of all time. The film shattered several box office records, and turned to become one of the highest grossing Bollywood movies ever.