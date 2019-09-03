Rashmika Mandanna was keen to work with Vijay in his next movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64, after the makers had approached her, but they did not turn back and the film reportedly is bagged by Bollywood actress Kiara Advani.

Although she is disappointed over losing Thalapathy 64 to Kiara Advani, Rashmika Mandanna would be happy with the fact that she has been approached for a Bollywood biggie. Rumours in the tinsel town say that she has got the offer to work with Shahid Kapoor, who is basking in the success of Kabir Singh, the Hindi version of Telugu blockbuster film Arjun Reddy.

Shahid Kapoor will reportedly star in the Hindi remake of Telugu hit movie Jersey, which had Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the leads. However, the talks with Rashmika Mandanna are said to be in the initial stages and nothing has been finalised yet.

Currently, Rashmika Mandanna is busy with Nithin's Bheeshma and working on Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru, directed by Anil Ravipudi. She is entering Tamil film industry with Karthi's next film Sulthan.

Rashmika Mandanna, whose recent film Dear Comrade has failed to set the box office on fire, has given her consent to work with Allu Arjun in his upcoming film, directed by Sukumar. Her next release is Pogaru in Kannada which has Dhruv Sarja in the lead.