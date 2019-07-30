Rashmika Mandanna's mother Suman Mandanna has showered praise over her daughter's recently-released movie Dear Comrade. But her words on social media embarrassed the actress to some extent!

Suman Mandanna took to Twitter to say that Rashmika has made her proud. "Dear Lilly. @iamRashmika You have made your parents really proud. I am happy that you are shining in the field you chose! love you baby. @TheDeverakonda -You have done extremely well. All the best for your future projects. BHARAT-Brillient.all the best. Mythri MM -Thankyou. [sic]" she tweeted.

Reacting to her mother's tweet, Rashmika wrote, "Mummy thaaaaankyou.. I love you too.. also watch the film again know with the team and tell me how you like the new version... [sic]"

Suman Mandanna did not stop the conversion there. "Work harder to bring more smiles and blessings home mova. God bless you. And enjoy the journey," she responded.

This chat gave an impression to the netizens that the mother and daughter are not in touch on a regular basis.

Rashmika too got awkward to hear the positive words from her mother on Twitter and not through a call. She tweeted, "Mummy you do realise you have a phone- I have a phone you can call me anytime know.. people are reading the tweets..it's embarrassing... [sic]"

Dear Comrade opened to fairly positive reviews. The movie starring Vijay Devarakonda and Rashmika Mandanna, minted close to Rs 33 crore in the first weekend of its release.