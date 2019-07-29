Vijay Devarakonda's fans are furious with Ram Gopal Varma aka RGV for comparing Dear Comrade's collection at the box office with Puri Jagannadh's iSmart Shankar.

iSmart Shankar, which released in the theatres on July 19, is directed by RGV's protégé Puri Jagannadh. The movie, which has become a hit, comes from the director who has delivered a series of flops in recent years.

Last week, Ram Gopal Varma, who was all thrilled with its huge success, tweeted a video of his crazy champagne moment at the movie's success party. The clip created a lot of buzz on social media.

Dear Comrade hit the screens a week after the release of iSmart Shankar and received a successful opening. Ram Gopal Varma, who is known for his crazy tweets, posted a screenshot of the film's collection in RTC X Road cinemas in its second week and took a dig at Vijay Devarakonda's latest release.

Ram Gopal Varma tweeted, "is issmart shankar more Issmart than nonissmart comrade or is nonissmart comrade not more issmart than Shankar? Truth only RAM's VIJAYam knows."

Ram Gopal Varma's post did not go down well with many viewers, who slammed him saying that there is no comparison between both the films because they belong to different genres. They said that Dear Comrade is an explicit story and an emotional roller-coaster. On the other hand, iSmart Shankar is a regular commercial potboiler with no sensible story.

Here is how Vijay Devarakonda's fans reacted to Ram Gopal Varma's Twitter post:

Manoj Bhatt @spy_ing

It is such a disgrace that you are demoralizing a quality content film by comparing it to a commercial entertainer. I can't believe an uncontent man like you made content films then and making uncontent statements now. Content cannot be a content for an uncontent man like you.

Chiliveri's Boy @ChiliveriBoy

it's very sad to have Senseless People only in Telugu Rastraalu Because they like #IsmartShankar and discouraging #DearCommrade which has an Explicit Story defining who an actualCommrade is! I will be appreciating people if they loved both the movies and encourage good movies

Akhilesh nani @imAkhil74

is Dear Comrade more sensible to senseless Shankar's or Senseless Shankar's are not more sensible to the Dear Comrades? Truth VIJAY's follower RAM aka @RGVzoomin knows

Kris Diva Realtor @KrisDivakaruni

is Mia Malkova more Issmart than nonissmart Charmi or is nonissmart Charmi not more issmart than Mia? Truth only RGV's bed knows...,

Deva_kamireddy @DevaKamireddy

Dont be partial, watch #DearComrade and then have a say about collections..

Magni @butwhaty

❤ #DearComrade is an emotional roalercoaster with some fantastic performances by the beautiful @TheDeverakonda ❤ @iamRashmika ❤Don't fall into the reviews of inept, emotionally numb people, just go n watch to experience the journey of #bobbyANDlilly, we loved

Sruthi Chaitanya Bobby @thinkiebirdie

If u luved someone truly ever in ur life, if u hv been a gd frnd fr someone in ur life, if u hv ever Respected women nd her dreams then nly ull understand tis movie. No surprise tat u r degrading DC. Shows who you are Mr. RGV.

Anonymous77077 @anonymous77077

is Dear Comrade more Comrade than nonComrade ismart or is noncomrade ismart not more Comrade than Dear? Truth only We KNOWS...

Aravind @Aravind_tweetz

Is vodka more powerful than powerless beer or is powerless beer less powerful than vodka. Only @RGVzoomin knows

Goutham @gouthamindia

Sir dear comrade is really a beautiful movie... you need to support it rather than taking a dig at it..I hope you watch it and then comment...

Srirangaangajala @Srirangaangajal

Guruji #iSmartShankar is full of mass masala film and #DearComrade is full of emotional and class movie how can you compare both @RGVzoomin sir please don't stoop low by tweeting this cheap tweets Both movies fare well at boxoffice

Abhi Soma @soma_abhi

Two films are worst movies but dear comrade is some what better than ismart shankar

Aditya @AdityaGanni