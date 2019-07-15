Rashmika Mandanna and Rakshit Shetty may have moved on in their lives after break-up and focussing on their careers, questions pertaining to their relationship continue to arise every time they come before the media.

Recently, a reporter asked about her silence over the issue when the actress met the media in Bengaluru to promote her upcoming movie Dear Comrade. But this time, she had Vijay Deverakonda by her side as he came to her rescue.

"I don't even know your question...but it is no one's business. Like I am giving answer.. I don't even understand the question...how is it anyone's business...[sic]" Vijay Devarakonda silenced the reporter.

"It is so long of a question for me to understand it as well," Rashmika Mandanna reacted on a lighter note. She evaded further questions on the issue after a few reporters reminded her that even her fans on social media have been asking her the same question.

"I have a great rapport with fans..I keep repeatedly messaging them and share updates. [sic]" she ends. Prior to the question on her break-up, Rashmika was also asked whether she was willing to work with Rakshit Shetty again for which she said, "Let's see."

Rashmika Mandanna was introduced to films by Rakshit Shetty through blockbuster Kannada film Kirik Party. They fell in love during the making of the movie and got engaged in 2017 in a grand event. Unfortunately, their relationship did not last long as the stars called of their engagement over compatibility issues.

However, the actress has been repeatedly held responsible by fans on social media and she has been facing non-stop harassment.