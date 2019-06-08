The fans of Rakshit Shetty have targted his ex-girlfriend Rashmika Mandanna again. This time, they are furious simply because the actress did not wish him on his birthday (6 June) and also for failing to comment on the newly-released teaser of his latest flick, Avane Srimannarayana.

The actress had posted two tweets on Friday, 7 July. The first one is related to her upcoming film Dear Comrade with Vijay Deverakonda. "Fight for what you love. ✊ #50DaysToDearComrade It'll be worth your wait.. [sic]," she posted.

Her next post was about the trailer of Naveen Polishetty's Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya. "Our man @NaveenPolishety killing it. Bestest of luck for the film you.. your hardwork will pay off.. https://youtu.be/iPfVbR5oAWE The trailer of Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya is out everybody! ✨. [sic]" she wrote. Her two posts were welcomed by Telugu cine goers, but left the fans of Rakshit Shetty fuming.

Reacting to her posts, the fans of Rakshit Shetty severely criticised her and called her names for failing to wish their favourite star on his birthday.

Many mocked her latest film and claimed that the success of Rakshit Shetty's upcoming film Avane Srimannarayana would make her regret for ditching him. Yet the actress remained strong and did not respond to the trolls.

Rashmika Mandanna was introduced to films by Rakshit Shetty through blockbuster Kannda film Kirik Party. They fell in love during the making of the movie and got engaged in 2017 in a grand event. Unfortunately, their relationship did not last long as the stars called of their engagement over compatibility issues. Since then, the actress has faced non-stop harassment by the fans of Shetty.

Even Rakshit Shetty's message to them not to target her have not yielded positive result.

On the professional front, Rashmika Mandanna is climbing the ladder of success in South films by bagging big films one after the other. She has Tamil, Telugu and Kannada movies in her kitty. Rumours are rife that she would pair Kollywood star Vijay in his 64th film.

On the other hand, Rakshit Shetty has been working on Avane Srimannarayana for over three years now. The movie is scheduled for release in August.