Rumour mills have been working round the clock speculating about the cast and crew of Vijay's upcoming movie, presently referred to as Thalapathy 64. Every piece of speculation has excited the fans even as people have been eagerly looking forward to know about the actress who would romance the actor in the Lokesh Kanagaraj film.

Initially, rumours were rife that Keerthy Suresh was the front runner to bag the movie. In the later days, the names of Rashmika Mandanna, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha and Trisha Krishnan too were doing rounds. But it looks like the makers of the movie have decided to go with fresh faces instead of tried-and-tested pair.

The latest rumours state that along with Rashmika Mandanna, Raashi Khanna, who was the female lead in Vishal's Ayogya, has been brought on board to play the second fiddle. If true, her inclusion it might become a career-changing flick for the young actress.

A formal announcement about the cast and crew is likely to be out soon.

Going by the reports, it is a action thrille, which will be a wrapped up in a matter of months. Anirudh Ravichander, who had earlier composed music for Vijay's Kaththi, is reuniting with the actor again in the flick.

Lokesh Kanagaraj-directorial has Sathyan Sooryan's cinematography and Philomin Raj's editing. Xavier Britto is funding the project, which will take off in September 2019.

The makers have plans to release the movie for Tamil New Year in April 2020.