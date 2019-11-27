Bollywood stars are very particular when it comes to maintaining a healthy lifestyle. To do so, they pay more attention to their daily diet. Tinsel town's favourite couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone is no different. Did you know how much do Ranveer-Deepika spend on food in a month? Hold on to your breath as the prices are simply jaw-dropping.

Ranveer and Deepika maintain a fixed diet in their daily course but it changes according to the requirement of the role in the film that they are shooting for. So, you must be wondering how they manage to do so. The credit for Ranveer and Deepika's diet and fitness regime goes to Personal Optimised Diet (POD) supply, which is an agency that specially takes care of celebrity diets and food supply.

In an interview given to TOI, the co-founder of POD revealed that Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone, Akshay Kumar, Anil Kapoor and a few celebs have taken monthly subscription of POD supply.

He further added the service is a strictly subscription-based. The price range varies with various offerings for each of their food services. It's a 4-meal plan for a month that costs Rs.90,000/- and subsequent charges of Rs 10,000 with each added meal. Also, if the celebs are at a shoot and wish to have a dedicated chef accompanying them they charge Rs 12000 on per day basis.

Ranveer Singh's look in his upcoming film 83 was praised by fans and people from the industry. So we know the secret behind Ranveer's great physique and immense energy. In 83, Ranveer will play Former Indian Captain Kapil Dev on screen. And Deepika will play Kapil Dev's onscreen wife. This will be the first time that we shall see Ranveer- Deepika paired together in a film after their marriage. Fans are already going crazy with Ranveer's look in the film which is slated to release on 10th April 2020. While Deepika is busy shooting for her upcoming movie 'Chapak' based on acid attack survivor Laxmi Agrawal.