Ranveer Singh is one superstar who is not only known for his hit movies, but also for his quirky style. While his fans love him for his flamboyant self, the actor's haters often troll him on the same lines. The Simmba actor now responded to those trolls in his own way.

A video has come up on social media where Ranveer gave a befitting reply to all his haters. In the video, he is seen mentioning some of the comments that he received including, "you look like a joker". The actor asked them to do some work instead of seeing what he does.

Ranveer's response to trolls

"Lots of these type of comments coming in today – 'Aa music band kar', 'Aa tereko Hindi nahi aata hai kya?', 'Aa joker lag raha hai'. Tumlogo ko kuch kaam dhanda nahi hain? Tumlog kuch aur jaake karo na mere life me kyu aaye ho?" Ranveer said in the video. Well, the trolls can now take a break from Ranveer at least.

Ranveer Singh's next films

After the massive success of Gully Boy, the 34-year-old actor is all set to appear on the big screen with a highly challenging role of legendary cricketer Kapil Dev. Based on the historical cricket world cup of 1983, movie 83 will feature Ranveer as Kapil Dev and Deepika Padukone as his onscreen wife.

He also has another big film Takht that will be directed by Karan Johar. The multi-starrer film will have Kareena Kapoor Khan, Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal, Anil Kapoor, Bhumi Pednekar and Janhvi Kapoor in lead roles.