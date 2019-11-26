Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone are one of the most loved couples in Bollywood, their chemistry on and off-screen never fails to give us couple goals.

Recently, the much in love couple celebrated their first anniversary at Tirupati Balaji temple first and then at the Golden Temple, Amritsar. Needless to say, they looked drop-dead gorgeous holding each other hands with that mushy in love PDA. In no time, the anniversary pictures of DeepVeer went viral on the internet. Ranveer wore kurta and pyjama while Deepika looked gracefully elegant in Kanjivaram saree by Sabyasachi.

Like every year, Film Companion had a round table conference and hundreds of great performances of the decade were called, which included Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for their contribution towards Indian cinema.

Interesting details

Deepika revealed how she and Ranveer met during their courtship days and shared when she met Ranveer Singh for the first time, she always thought that he was from Delhi and was shocked to know that he was from Bandra to which Ranveer funnily replied, "that's what got her hooked". To which Deepika immediately responded by saying, "I would have been very happy with a south Indian guy" and laughs off. Prompt came Ranveer's reply: "Just wait for two days, I'm going to Tirupati in a dhoti!"

On the work front, Ranveer Singh is busy filming 83 The film, while Deepika will be seen next in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak, which is slated to hit the screens on January 10, 2019.