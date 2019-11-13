TV hunk turned Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey is in a happy space with girlfriend and actress Sheetal Thakur since four years now and going by their lovely pictures on social media, one can't help but wonder if the duo are planning to take their relationship to the next level.

Vikrant, who has a crazy fan base, broke million hearts after the news of him dating the Upstarts web series actress was out. The actor, until recently, had not opened up about his love life although his social media page always spoke volumes of a strong relationship.

The wedding rumour started after the Criminal Justice star recently visited Sheetal's hometown in Dharmashala and spent a great time with her family. The elated girlfriend shared a series of 'homecoming' pictures and captioned them as "Welcome home baby." The happy pictures gave rise to speculations that the duo are ready to take the plunge.

The head-over-heels in love couple gives some major relationship goals with their cute pictures together. On Tuesday, November 12, Sheetal turned a year older and to make the day special for her, Vikrant shared an adorable picture of the duo and wrote, "Happiest birthday Chintu! Thank you for coming into this world".

In a recent interview with Filmfare, the actor, who will next be seen in Chhapaak opposite Deepika Padukone, opened up about his ladylove. "We aren't closeted about our personal lives just to create intrigue about us. You can see our pictures on our Instagram handles. I don't talk about these things as I'm shy. I prefer coming back to a regular home like any other family. Coming back to reality from this glamorous, fragile, world of make-believe keeps me sane. Or I can be consumed by things and turn self-destructive at times," he said.