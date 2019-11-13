Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan's rumoured affair and their increasing closeness have reportedly been creating differences between the actress and her mother Amrita Singh.

Sara and Kartik's rumoured relationship has been growing stronger with each passing day, and now the two reportedly wants to spend this New Year together. While the love-birds cannot get enough of each other, Sara's mother is reportedly angry and worried thinking that her daughter is focussing more on her personal life than professional.

Tension between mother-daughter?

As reported, Amrita feels this is the time for Sara to concentrate more on her career, and this has been creating differences between the mother-daughter. "Amrita feels now is the time for her daughter to consolidate her career and not get distracted by matters of the heart. Sara, on the other hand, is way too spontaneous to make a calculated career decision. She thinks with her heart. And her heart tells her it's okay to mix work with personal life," Bollywood Hungama quoted a source as saying.

The report stated that this has been resulting in several arguments between Sara and her mother. On the other side, the Kedarnath actress' father, Saif Ali Khan reportedly has no issue with her rumoured relationship with Kartik.

Saif's reaction to the rumoured affair

"Both Kareena and Saif are fond of Kartik, especially Kareena who shot for a show with Kartik recently and has since then been telling her friends what a well-behaved boy he is," the source added.

Even earlier, Saif had openly said that he has no problem if Sara likes or dates Kartik because he has full trust in her decisions. "In-person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice," he had told The Times of India.

A few days ago, there were also reports stating that the two young stars have parted ways. While their reported breakup was making a lot of noise, the latest reports suggest that everything is fine between them.