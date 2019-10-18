Barely a few months after Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan painted the town red with their adorable chemistry and mushy PDA, it seems, their romance has died a silent death. Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan have reportedly called it quits.

It was on Karan Johar's chat show – Koffee with Karan – where Sara had claimed that she would like to date Kartik Aaryan, following which, Ranveer Singh had introduced them to each other at an awards events. A video of the two sitting next to each other in what was their first probable meeting had then gone viral.

However, a Deccan Chronicle report has said that the duo has decided to call it quits owing to their professional commitments and have decided to focus just on their careers. The duo apparently doesn't want to invest their time in romance and would rather invest it in doing good projects.

Saif Ali Khan had recently told TOI, "In-person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice."

Sara and Kartik recently completed the shoot of the sequel to Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal. Talking about his experience of working with Sara, Kartik had said, "Sara is a star and a person with a heart of gold. I thoroughly enjoyed working with her. She has a certain positive energy that she brings to the screen and I would love to work with her again and again."

Talking about the fun they had while shooting, Sara had said at the FDCI India Couture Week 2019, "It was a blast! It was amazing and fun, every day on the set was fun... there were moments where I didn't realize I am working. I can't believe I am being paid for sitting behind Kartik Aaryan on the bike, any girl would die to do that."