Ever since Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan have begun shooting for their upcoming film Love Aaj Kal 2, there had been rumours about the two seeing each other. From impromptu rides to dinner outings, Sara and Kartik have been spotted several times having a good time together. So when her father Saif Ali Khan, who is a protective parent, was asked about Sara's rumoured relationship with Kartik, he said that if his daughter likes him, then he must be a nice guy.

"In person Sara is good, she knows what she wants and usually likes nice people. So I'm sure he's (Kartik) a lovely guy because you know I have full trust in her values and what kind of things she would be drawn to. So you know, if she likes him, then he must be nice," Saif Ali Khan was quoted as saying by The Times Of India.

The link-up rumours about Sara and Kartik began when Sara had confessed having a crush on Kartik on Koffee With Karan 6 episode. Saif, who had accompanied her daughter on the koffee couch, had joked that if he has money, he can take her.

And while the two had never acknowledged their relationship officially, the latest reports suggest that the two have decided to part ways from each other owing to their professional commitments.

"Both actors are on a career high, and despite their best efforts, given their hectic schedules, they are finding it difficult to snatch some "we time" after they wrapped up Imtiaz Ali's Aaj Kal and moved on to different projects. Kartik has just wrapped up the Pati Patni Aur Woh remake and kicked off the sequel to Bhool Bhulaiyaa. Next month, he flags off Dostana 2. Sara is currently filming Coolie No 1 with Varun Dhawan," a source close to the couple was quoted as saying by Mumbai Mirror.

The source further added, "To be fair to both, the duo tried their hardest. Sara flew down to Lucknow for almost three weeks when her beau was shooting there for his marital comedy, Pati Patni Aur Woh. And they weren't coy about the fact that they enjoyed being with each other. They were 'caught' on camera holding hands and were even mobbed outside a restaurant when they went on a date. From the City of Nawabs, she whisked Kartik off to a hush hush visit to her ancestral home in Pataudi, after which he was spotted with her brother, Ibrahim, at a fashion show in Delhi, rooting for his ladylove as she sashayed down the ramp for the first time. On August 12, he surprised Sara, who was filming in Bangkok with a flying visit, so they could be together on her birthday."

Well, it looks like Sara and Kartik have chosen work over love and we hope they won't regret it.