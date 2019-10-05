Saif Ali Khan, who is basking in the success of his Netflix series - Sacred Games - has never been the one to mince his words. Busy with the promotions of his next film - Laal Kaptan, Saif spoke about the stalker syndrome in Bollywood films.

In an interview with Zoom, Saif Ali Khan spoke at length about Bollywood's romantic treatment of male stalkers. Elaborating on the same, he also took a dig at Kal Ho Naa Ho co-star Shah Rukh Khan and said, "Male stalker is almost the genre for Indian cinema and somehow it's always been successful and Shah Rukh Khan made his career on it in the beginning."

He further spoke about Bollywood's habit of copying films from other industry's. Khan said, "And I don't know, it's like a society thing, we have a tendency to give the audience what we feel they want and again, these characters must have trickled down from the West... they must have been, because we copy a lot. There was a film that became Baazigar, it was not an original Indian idea. It's a Western film about a guy who starts bumping off the girls in the family he wants to take revenge from."

Talking about daughter Sara and her career choices, Saif said, "She doesn't really ask me for advice, she did once when she was doing Kedarnath; she brought a scene over and we read it together and we talk about it sometimes. Something about the environment, she called and asked me."

Saif Ali Khan's graphic thriller Laal Kaptan has Saif playing the role of a Naga sadhu. The film will be releasing on October 18, 2019. Apart from this, Saif will also be seen playing the lead in'Jawaani Jaaneman' alongside Tabu and Alaia Furniturewala and also in 'Taanaji: The Unsung Warrior' with Ajay Devgn.