Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's love-story was straight out of a fairy-tale. The undeniable chemistry, the passionate affair and deciding to spend the rest of their lives with each-other despite the age gap was what made the couple stand out from the rest in the industry.

However, who knew, that Saif and Amrita's marital life would not remain the rosy picture they had once painted after the birth of their two children.

The couple went through an ugly separation which also led to a lot of mudslingings. Saif, who was still trying to find his feet in the industry, had to pay a huge amount as alimony to Amrita. Talking about it in an interview with Telegraph, Saif had once said, "I'm supposed to give Amrita Rs 5 crore, of which I've already given her approximately Rs 2.5 crore. Also, I'm paying Rs 1 lakh per month until my son becomes 18."

"I'm not Shah Rukh Khan. I don't have that kind of money. I've promised her I'll pay up the rest of the money, and I will, even if I've to slog till I drop dead. Whatever I've earned from doing ads, stage shows and films is being given for my children. I've no money. Our bungalow is for Amrita and the kids, and never mind the relatives who've joined her after my departure," he had said.

"Rosa and I stay in a pokey two-room apartment. Still, I've never been more at peace with myself. After a long long time, I feel my self-worth has returned. It isn't nice to be constantly reminded of how worthless you are and to have taunts, jeers, insults and abuses thrown at your mother and sister all the time. I've gone through all of it. Now I feel healed again," added Saif.

"Today, if I've found someone who actually makes me feel I'm worth something, what's wrong with it? Earlier, I had hit such a rock bottom with my self-esteem that I'd be shocked if someone complimented me for my looks! Today if someone says something nice, I say, 'That's fine. Stars are supposed to be complimented," said Saif.

While things might not have been good between Saif and his children back then, the couple and the children seem to have accepted the reality and moved on. Sara Ali Khan had revealed that her mother was the one who had dressed her up for Saif's wedding with Kareena Kapoor. Both Ibrahim and Sara share a warm equation with Kareena and Taimur.