Over the years, Bollywood has seen many superstars tying the knot twice. Let's take a look at what kind of equation the first wives and the second wives of these superstars share with each-other.

Kareena Kapoor – Amrita Singh: While Kareena Kapoor and Amrita Singh don't share a warm or lovable equation, Amrita Singh hasn't stopped her children from being friendly and respectful towards Kareena. In fact, Sara Ali Khan had revealed that Saif had taken Amrita's permission before marrying Kareena and it was Amrita who had helped Sara dress up for Saif- Kareena's wedding. While we often spot Kareena with Ibrahim and Sara, Taimur is never seen with Amrita Singh.

Kiran Rao – Reena Dutta: Aamir Khan and Reena Dutta were quite young when they had fallen-in-love and eloped. While things weren't easy when they decided to part ways, with time, Reena and Aamir came to a mutual understanfing and respect for each other's life. Aamir Khan's second-wife, Kiran Rao, shares a warm bond with Reena Dutta. Not only do they all go out for dinners and events together, but Kiran was also a part of Reena's surprise birthday bash last year. Kiran also shares a friendly equation with Reena's kids – Ira and Zunaid.

Sridevi – Mona Kapoor: It is no secret that Mona Kapoor was not very happy with the news of her husband, Boney Kapoor, falling in love with actress Sridevi. Boney Kapoor divorced Mona to marry Sridevi. While Boney tried to take care of Mona and be involved in Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor's life, Mona couldn't forgive him for what he had done. Mona and Sridevi didn't share a good equation and were never spotted together.

Hema Malini – Prakash Kaur: Though much is not known about the equation Hema Malini shares with Dharmendra's first-wife, Prakash Kaur; in her book, Hema had revealed that she was very clear from the beginning that she didn't want to disturb the other family. "I didn't want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that," Hema has said in her book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Helen – Salma: Though initially not just Salma but all her children resisted Helen's entry into their lives, with time they all realised that Helen hadn't come to separate them from their father. In fact, Salma and Helen not only look out for each-other now but also share an amazing bond. Together, they all live like a big happy family.