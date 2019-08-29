Out of all the off-screen real-life Bollywood love stories we have seen, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's story has remained the most iconic and evergreen. When the 'He-man' of the film industry fell madly-in-love with the 'Basanti', it did grab eyebrows, mainly because Dharmendra was already a married man with four kids – Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Vijeeta and Ajeeta.

However, for reigning beauty Hema, the decision to turn their friendship into a lifelong commitment came straight from the heart. Though Hema had met Dharmendra's first wife Prakash Kaur on several occasions, they never discussed Dharmendra. Hema and Dharmendra tied-the-knot at Hema's brother's home in a traditional Tamil wedding ceremony.

Right from the day she decided to be a part of Dharmendra's life, Hema was clear that she would never disturb or come in the way of his other family. Talking about Prakash Kaur and Dharmendra's first family, Hema had said, "I didn't want to disturb anyone. I am happy with whatever Dharamji did for me and my daughters. He played the role of a father like any father would do. I guess I am happy with that," Rediff chronicles cited excerpts from the book Hema Malini: Beyond The Dream Girl by Ram Kamal Mukherjee.

Hema shares a cordial equation with Sunny and Bobby Deol. Talking about how Sunny had come to Hema's rescue when she had met with an accident recently.

At the launch of her biography, Hema had said, "Everyone wonders what kind of a relationship we (Sunny and I) are having. It is very beautiful and cordial. Whenever it is necessary he (Sunny) is always there, along with Dharamji, especially when this accident happened. He (Sunny) was the first person to come and see me at home and he saw that the right doctor is there for the stitches that were done on my face. I was really taken aback to see him showing so much interest. That shows what kind of a relationship we are having."

Hema and Dharmendra have been married for four decades and are the strongest and most loved celebrity couples.