Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament Hema Malini has declared assets worth Rs 101 crore in an affidavit ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Hema Malini represents the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the affidavit was submitted by her to the Election Commission of India while filing her nomination as the Lok Sabha candidate from the Mathura constituency, where she won in 2014.

According to PTI, the affidavit reveals that the value of Hema Malini's assets has increased by Rs 34.46 crore in the last five years. During the 2014 general elections, Malini's total assets had been valued at Rs 66 crore. The new affidavit states that Hema Malini's current assets include property, jewellery, cash, shares, and term deposits are worth over Rs 101 crore.

Hema Malini also declared her husband and actor Dharmendra's assets that grew to Rs 12.30 crore during the corresponding period. Together, Dharmendra and Hema Malini's assets have been valued at over Rs 123.85 crore. Their Juhu bungalow and land was bought are Rs 58 crore and is now worth over Rs 100 crore, says the report.

The affidavit states that Hema Malini and Dharmendra earned Rs 10 crore each during the last five years. Hema Malini's income tax returns show an income of Rs 15.93 lakh in 2013-14 as compared to that of over Rs 1.19 crore in 2017-18, and Rs 3.12 crore in 2014-15, Rs 1.19 crore in 2015-16 and Rs 4.30 crore in 2016-17. As a result, Hema Malini earned Rs 9.87 crore in the last five years, while Dharmendra earned about Rs 9.73 crore in the same period.

Hema Malini also disclosed that she has two cars - a Mercedes bought for Rs 33.62 lakh in 2011 and a Toyota bought for Rs 4.75 lakh in 2005. Dharmendra has declared a vintage car collection, including his Range Rover bought for Rs 7,000 in 1965 and his Maruti 800 car and a motorbike.

In liabilities, Hema Malini has a debt of Rs 6.75 crore while Dharmendra has a debt of Rs 7.37 crore.