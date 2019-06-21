Two years back, a video of Sunny Deol and Dimple Kapadia, holding hands and enjoying each other's company in Monaco had created a storm on social media. The video which validated the news of their affair was as scandalous for everyone as it was four decades earlier.

Back in those days, Sunny Deol's name was linked with a number of actresses – Amrita Singh, Dimple Kapadia, Poonam Dhillon. While Amrita Singh openly accepted their relationship on Rendezvous with Simi Garewal, others decided to keep it hidden. Dimple Kapadia, was rumoured to be dating Sunny Deol when things weren't going down too well in her marital life with Rajesh Khanna. Sunny, on the other hand, had broken up with Amrita Singh who had come to know of his marriage, which he had kept under wraps.

However, even back then, Amrita Singh was the one who had confirmed Dimple Kapadia and Sunny Deol's love affair. "I think she's having her cake and eating it too. She's got nothing to lose and most importantly, she's got her guy where she wants him. So what if it's not heading anywhere? When you've already lived a life, you are happy with a relationship that's at status quo," Singh had said in an old interview as per a report in Timesnownews.

Sunny Deol and Dimple not only ruled the bigscreen with their sparkling chemistry in films like - Arjun, Manzil-Manzil, Aag Ka Gola, Gunah, Narasimha etc but, also off-screen. Sunny and Dimple used to attend many events together and Dimple always used to enter with Sunny. There were rumours of a secret marriage ceremony between the two but nothing came out officially. Even when Dimple's sister, Simple passed away, Sunny Deol was by her side, rock solid.