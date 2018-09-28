Tanushree Dutta's recent revelation about Nana Patekar's unwelcomed gestures towards her during a song sequence in the 2008 film Horn Ok Pleasss has sent the entire social media and the industry in a tizzy. While many questioned her integrity and coming out to speak about it after ten years, many Bollywood biggies have expressed their desire to stand by her and support her truth.

While a former cub reporter, Janice Sequeira, who was present at the shoot on that day has given a detailed account on Twitter, supporting Tanushree's claims another assistant director from the sets has also backed Tanushree by saying that she witnessed it all.

While Nana Patekar has decided to file a case of defamation against the female actor, Ganesh Acharya (who was choreographing the song) has completely denied Tanushree's allegations saying nothing of that sort happened.

Now, we have stumbled upon an old video of Dimple Kapadia, after the shoot of 'Tum Milo To Sahi' with Nana Patekar as her co-star, revealing the dark side of Patekar.

In the video, on being asked about how was it working with him, Dimple says, "He is obnoxious in a good way and a bad way as far as his talent goes there's no match to him. And when you have a talent like him toh sab kuch maaf hai, meri jaan bhi le lo. As a person, with me he has been very very kind and a good friend, but I have also seen his terrible side, his dark side. We all have a dark side, which is nicely and safely kept aside."

Priyanka Chopra, Kangana Ranaut, Swara Bhaskar, Sonam Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar and many other Bollywood biggies have come forward to support Tanushree Dutta and what could possibly be called Bollywood's #MeToo movement.

On the other hand, A-listers like Aamir Khan and Amitabh Bachchan refused to comment on the issue without "knowing the veracity of the situation."