After Tanushree Dutta's sexual harassment allegations on the sets of Horn Ok Please (2008), Nana Patekar has decided to send a legal notice to the former beauty queen seeking an apology for her statements.

"We are in process of sending legal notice to Tanushree Dutta as she has made false allegations and has spoken untruth. We will send the notice later today which will be basically a notice seeking apology for her statements," Nana Patekar's lawyer Rajendra Shikodkar told ANI.

Tanushree has alleged that she was harassed by Nana while shooting for a special dance number in the 2008 movie. She also accused dance choreographer Ganesh Acharya of teaming up against her.

"He was being aggressive and was pushing me around. I complained about him, but it was not heard. They (film crew) were forcing me to do an intimate step. My contract stated that it was a solo dance sequence, and it was not supposed to be a duet. It was a way to manipulate me. This was the whole harassment situation going on," Dutta said.

The Aashiq Banaya Aapne actor further alleged that she and her family were attacked after she refused to perform the intimate step.

While big Bollywood stars like Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, and Salman Khan chose to veer away from commenting on the matter, other celebs like Sonam Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Richa Chadha, Swara Bhasker and several others have come out in support of Tanushree in her fight.

Meanwhile, Tanushree has also accused her Chocolate film director Vivek Agnihotri, who asked her to remove her clothes and dance, to give Irrfan Khan cues for enacting a scene.

