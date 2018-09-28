After accusing Horn Ok Please actor Nana Patekar, choreographer Ganesh Acharya, producer Sami Siddiqui and director Rakesh Sarang of harassing her on the sets, Tanushree Dutta has now revealed another shocking incident when a director asked to strip and dance in front of the co-actor to give him cues for acting.

The incident happened on the sets of Chocolate: Deep Dark Secrets (2005) which was directed by Vivek Agnihotri. As per Tanushree, the director asked her to undress herself and dance to help her co-star Irrfan Khan emote for a scene.

"This guy (Vivek Agnihotri) wanted me to give cues to an actor (Irrfan Khan). It was an actor's close-up. It was not even my shot. I was not even going to be in the shot. It was the actor's close-up and he had to just look at something and give expressions. This director, he told me jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho, usko cues do," Tanushree told DNA.

However, she said that Irrfan shot back at the director and told him that he knows his job and doesn't need anybody to give him cues to act for a scene. Suniel Shetty, who was also present there, rebuked Agnihotri then and there.

"...The male actor had to shoot back at the director saying, 'I don't need her to take off her coat and dance for me to give facial expressions. This was Irrfan Khan. I really appreciated that he actually spoke up like that because it was his close-up shot. I'm not in the frame. He had to look at me and give some expressions. Why do I have to dance in front of him for him to give expressions on his close-up shot. This director tells me 'jao jaake kapde utaar ke naacho'. I was shocked!" she said.

She continued, "...The actor was horrified. And, because he had done some work, he could say something. He just told the director, 'What are you talking about? I can give my closeup. Mujhe acting aati hai'. Suneil Shetty also spoke up. He was also there, he heard it and he got offended by it. He was like, 'Main aayun kya wahaan cues dene ke liye?' Yeah of course, there are good people in the industry. Both, Irrfan Khan and Suniel Shetty spoke up. Suneil scolded that guy."