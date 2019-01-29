What happens when two of the most glamorous, idolised lots of our country come together? The collaboration of cricketers and Bollywood celebrities has always given us some spicy, hot-shot news fuelled by rumours.

Time and again we have seen Bollywood beauties falling in love with cricketing legends and vice versa. However, not all such relationships result in a marriage or even come to the forefront. But, till they last, they do keep the entire country on tenterhooks. And one such hyped love affair was that of cricketing legend Ravi Shastri and Amrita Singh.

It is said that Ravi Shastri, who was a force to be reckoned with during those days, met Bollywood beauty Amrita Singh at an event and both were smitten by each other. Phone calls turned to coffee dates and soon, there was no stopping the two from painting the town red.

While at few occasions, Amrita Singh accompanied him to his cricket tours, Shastri too could be spotted at her film sets quite often.

So committed and madly-in-love were the two that they didn't hesitate in posing for a magazine cover together in 1986. As per a report in Bollywoodshaadis.com, Amrita Singh was also spotted with an engagement ring in her finger in New York.

But, as luck would have it, the duo soon parted ways. While it was said that Ravi Shastri wanted a homely wife, Amrita wasn't inclined to let the success go away so easily.

Ravi had once said, "I definitely don't want an actress wife. I am chauvinistic. Her home should be her first priority."

While Ravi soon tied the knot with Ritu in 1990, Amrita Singh had an affair with Sunny Deol and later, with Saif Ali Khan. Amrita and Saif tied the knot in 1991 but parted ways in 2004.