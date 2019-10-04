The netizens had a field day after Kartik Aaryan went on a radio talk show hosted Kareena Kapoor Khan. After pictures of the both of them went viral on social media, people had a lot to say about the relationship they share.

Post the show, Bebo can be seen telling Kartik in a video that the show was really fun and the topic they had chosen was apt for him. She also told him that he is the only man to feature on the show besides Saif.

"We are not getting too many guys on the show. There's only going to be Saif and you," said Kareena.

After this, many netizens commented on the video and said that Kartik Aaryan was busy talking to his future mother-in-law. "Saas aur jamai", "damaad with saasuma", people commented on the video.

The comments come in the light of Sara Ali Khan proclaiming her crush on Karthik Aaryan in an episode of Koffee with Karan.

Kaarthik took Sara's statement seriously and they have in been touch since she appeared on the talk show. Rumours of them dating have been doing rounds for a while. Nowadays, they are even spotted together after wrapping Imtiaz Ali's next.

Karthik even flew to Bangkok to celebrate Sara's birthday and later called her 'princess' in a special post. Let us see how far this bond between goes. We hope it turns into a relationship soon.

Karthik and Ananya Pandey are also seen together sometimes, but looks like nothing is cooking in between them.