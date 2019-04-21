Deepika Padukone has been making the right noise ever since her first look of an acid attack survivor from her upcoming film Chhapaak was unveiled last month. In the image, the Padmaavat star was seen with prosthetics of scars and burns on her face. The film also stars Vikrant Massey. A few days ago, a video of Deepika and Vikrant going on a bike ride while shooting for the film had surfaced online and was being circulated widely on social media platforms. And now another video of a passionate lip lock between Deepika and Vikrant has gone viral on the internet.

In the video, Deepika and Vikrant can be seen shooting for the romantic on the terrace atop a building along with the film's unit with a shotgun microphone. Holding Deepika by her waist, Vikrant then leans over and locks lips with her while the onlookers burst out in loud cheer and hoots.

Watch the video here.

Earlier, Laxmi Agarwal, whose life as an acid attack survivor has inspired Chhapaak, said she found it amazing how people were finding beauty in the 'burns' that Deepika Padukone sported for the movie. Laxmi was attacked when she was all of 15. Over the years, she has been vocal about her experience and actively campaigns against acid attacks. She was on her way back home from music class when a man, twice her age, threw acid on her for rejecting his advances. Her face and other body parts got disfigured in the attack.

When she was asked about her reaction on Deepika's look, Laxmi told IANS, "I was happy to see Deepika's first look from the film. The response and the messages I got on social media was overwhelming. In fact, it was my daughter's birthday, and more than messages for her, I got congratulatory messages about the film. I was feeling good that a celebrity has come in that look. A lot of make-up artistes changed a natural face to acid distorted face after that (on social media). And I felt, 'see, they are finding beauty in an acid-burnt face'."

Asked about her involvement with the film, Laxmi who has remained largely tight-lipped about it said, "I was involved with the film," and was happy to share the story of her struggle and survival with the makers of the film. The movie is being director Meghna Gulzar, who has earlier given hits like Raazi and Talvar.

"I am always open about my life because I have seen several people in my journey who are doing a lot in front, but are suffering behind. I feel if you are an inspiration for someone, then you should come out and talk about these things. Laxmi is an open book," she said.

(With IANS Inputs)