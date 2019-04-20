Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel has stooped to a new low after she made a cringeworthy remark on Deepika Padukone and her battle with depression while addressing the controvery over the title of Rajkummar Rao-Kangana's upcoming film Mental Hai Kya.

It all started when The Live Love Laugh Foundation (TLLL), founded by Deepika Padukone in 2015 to create awareness around mental health, expressed their concern over the film's title on their official Twitter handle.

"It is time we put an end to the use of words, imagery and/or the portrayal of persons with mental illness in a way that reinforces stereotypes. Many millions who suffer with mental illness in India already face tremendous stigma. Therefore, it is extremely important to be responsible and sensitive towards the needs of those suffering," TLLL tweeted.

As usual, Rangoli didn't fail to boast about Kangana's achievements and her contribution in the Indian film industry while responding to the foundation queries. Her tweets came after the makers of the film issued a statement in response to objections raised by the Indian Psychiatric Society.

Calling their stand against the title of Mental Hai Kya as immature, Rangoli, in a series of tweets, replied to the foundation saying, "Dear @TLLLFoundation Ms Ranaut who is recipient of three national awards and one f the driving forces of feminism movement in India through her films like Queen & Manikarnika is one f the most responsible artists,to jump the gun & assume the worse is nothing bt immature. All I can say is that for Manikarnika we held screenings for school children in many states of India after MHK we would like to do the same with you."

She continued, "Genre of the film is such ( thriller ) that we cant reveal the exact plot or the parts that the characters are playing but of course we will acquire all the certificates we need to in order to show case the film to public. Please don't be Karni Sena, don't jump the gun, I assure you, you will love the film."

In her next tweet, Rangoli made fun of Deepika Padukone and her battle with depression and even got her facts wrong while asking the foundation to make Kangana their new brand ambassador after getting 'inspired' by watching Mental Hai Kya.

"I have a feeling after MHK you will remove @deepikapadukone & get Kangana on board as your brand ambassador,her sincere effort to bring awareness to the cause and sensitive portrayal of the condition will leave such an impact on you," Rangoli tweeted.

She further wrote, "Anyway @deepikapadukone was despressed many years ago when her break up happened, now she is a happily married woman who is enjoying marital bliss. Whereas Kangana after Jhansi ki Rani proudly wearing the title of Mental,being a young woman its not easy, think about it please, we would like you all to join hands with us, spread awareness and help remove embarrassment and shame attached to this word."

Rangoli's insensitive comment on depression irked many Twitter users who slammed Kangana's sister left, right and centre for her below the belt remark. Many found Rangoli's statement has ignorant and distasteful in nature.

Take a look.

And she didn't stop there. She further decided to dig up old bones when Kangana was mired in controversy with Hrithik Roshan for her 'silly ex' comment and her war of words with Karan Johar over nepotism on Koffee With Karan.

"With Kangana's permission I am sharing her story, two years ago, her silly ex along with napotism gang attacked her just to publicly embarrass and discredit her, they called her Mental and bipolar," Rangoli tweeted.

She continued, "Endless jokes and memes were made with the intention of insulting and harassing her,rather than feeling humiliated or defensive Kangana pledged to fight the stigma attached to the illness, MHK is a story f fight against this very prejudice Kangana faced 2 years ago."