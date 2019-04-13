Alia Bhatt has responded to Kangana Ranaut's latest dig, whereby she called the former's performance in Gully Boy "mediocre". Alia reacted to it in her usual calm manner.

Kangana recently said that she feels "embarrassed" to be compared with Alia, and said that she found her performance in Gully Boy "mediocre". This remark from Kangana was widely criticised on social media.

However, Alia apparently did not get offended by the senior actress' jibe, and instead said that she would work harder to impress her in future.

"I respect Kangana's work a lot and I respect her opinion. If she feels a particular way, she must have reason to feel that way. I rather remember how much she had praised me after watching Raazi. And, I would just like to focus on my work. Maybe she will appreciate me again if I work hard enough," The Asian Age quoted Alia as saying.

Earlier, Kangana ridiculed Alia's work in Gully Boy when an entertainment portal had compared her performance with that of Kangana in Manikarnika.

"I am embarrassed. What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance, same snappy muh phat girl. Bollywood's idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far. Stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised," she had said then.

This is not the first time Kangana targeted Alia. She has been making insulting comments on the Raazi actress since quite some time. First, she had mocked her for not speaking on national issues, and then she went on to call her Karan Johar's "puppet".

However, Alia has till date not made a derogatory remark or reply to Kangana's attacks. Nonetheless, fans of Alia are extremely upset with Kangana for targeting her every now and then.