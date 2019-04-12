Kangana Ranaut has been making extremely unpleasant comments on Alia Bhatt for a while. First, she called her Karan Johar's "puppet" and most recently she belittled Alia's performance in Gully Boy. Kangana's repeated jibes at Alia has started a Twitter war between the two actresses' fans.

Kangana had first targeted Alia saying that during the release of Raazi, she supported her film, but Alia never spoke anything about Manikarnika when the film was under controversy.

While Alia later clarified that she never intended to upset Kangana, and she was ready to apologise if she had, the Queen actress went on to calling her Karan Johar's "puppet".

"I reached out to Alia and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it's a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work...I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism...if she doesn't have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's puppet then I don't consider her successful. I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value," she had told media.

If that was not enough, Kangana once again recently ridiculed Alia by saying that her performance in Gully Boy was "mediocre", and she feels "embarrassed" to be compared to her. However, Alia refrained from making any derogatory comment on Kangana.

In such a scenario, a lot of people on social media found Kangana's words for a junior actress extremely rude and uncalled for. A lot of netizens opined that there is no doubt Kangana is a fabulous actress, but it is unfair on her part to make such insulting comments on another actress, who is equally shining in the industry.

Some even said that Kangana's apparent hatred for Alia suggests she is insecure due to the latter's success. However, there are many others too who opined that Kangana is right in her words.

Check some of the reactions coming on social media regarding Kangana and Alia's fight:

Kangana should get off her back..alia has done full justice to all roles she has played..if kangana wanted histrionics, she can watch alia in Udta Punjab..better if she just minds her own business and share opinions when asked — Hemal Chheda (@HemalChheda05) April 12, 2019

Alia is one of the best actress of recent generation. Loved her work in udta Punjab, Razzi and gully boy... Waiting for Kalank. It is not good to under estimate and pull some one down. Not good Kangana.... — Chowkidar Vikas S Chomal (@vikschomal80) April 12, 2019

I agree with Kangana. Alia has ordinary looks and skills. By nepotism, good movie scripts(luck) and through her dumb image Alia bhatt got famous. Alia has learnt acting now but she doesn't deserve to be actress because she lacks beauty and talent. — Hiba (@Hiba04384761) April 12, 2019

kangana roasting Alia gives me life. Alia is mediocre. She snatches roles away from talented actresses clearly because she is privileged — Shakuntela One and Only (@shakuntelaonly) April 11, 2019

Kangana Ranaut attacking Alia Bhatt and calling her performance in #GullyBoy mediocre. Like.. whats wrong with this woman? @aliaa08 might be a product of nepotism but she’s the best actress and the most successful actress in Bollywood right now. #Fact — B H A R A T (@mahir_abdullah) April 11, 2019

Alia needs to sue Kangana for public defamation. At this point it’s HARASSMENT. There can only be a limit to bullshit — Tongue technology (@ranbirXyoongi) April 12, 2019

Kangana Ranaut is a gifted actress but my god she's annoying. Alia Bhatt has done a great job in Gully Boy, nullifying that is a very dumb thing to do. https://t.co/sVWsht4nMN pic.twitter.com/Q9e2B0stRV — Shreemi Verma (@shreemiverma) April 11, 2019