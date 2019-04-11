There's no doubt that Alia Bhatt stole millions of hearts with her outstanding performance in Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy and had been receiving all the love and appreciation ever since it was released in theatres. However, Kangana Ranaut is really not impressed with Alia's portrayal of a short-tempered and fiesty girl named Safina in the film.

"I am embarrassed...What is there to beat in Gully Boy performance ....same snappy muh phat girl... Bollywood's idea of a fiery girl, woman empowerment and good acting, spare me this embarrassment, please. Media has taken filmy kids love too far...stop pampering mediocre work or else bar will never be raised," Kangana told Bollywood Life when she was asked about winning the Best Actress poll (conducted by the entertainment website) against Alia's performance in Gully Boy.

Earlier, Kangana had said that Rani Mukerji's performance in Black and said, 'I can do this. What's the big deal?' She further said that pulling off such roles is an easy task for theatre actors, and she was confident of becoming an actress after watching the movie.

Over the past few weeks, Ranaut has been on a bashing spree when she complained about how Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, to name a few, have always failed to acknowledge her hard work. In fact, she is just not letting go off of her constant nagging and criticism against Bollywood stars. However, the one person who has faced her wrath the most was Alia Bhatt and she still is.

Talking about how people send her their trailers to see and praise on social media, Kangana Ranaut had earlier said, "These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country."

Responding to Kangana's criticism, Alia had said that she would sort out the matter with Kangana Ranaut at a personal level but also added that she didn't do anything to deserve such a treatment from her.

And we don't know if Alia had anticipated Kangana's criticism on her performance in Gully Boy.