The ongoing battle between Kangana Ranaut and the industry folks does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. After going through an ugly mudslinging episode with Krish, the director of 'Manikarnika', the actress has now targeted Bollywood beauties like Alia Bhatt, Anushka Sharma and Deepika Padukone for being insecure. However, the one person who has faced her wrath the most is Alia Bhatt.

Talking about how people send her their trailers to see and praise on social media, Kangana Ranaut said, "These girls send me their trailers like Alia (Bhatt) sent me the trailer of Raazi and said, 'Please watch it'. For me, it was not a Karan Johar film or Alia film, for me, it was a film on Sehmat Khan, the girl who has given her everything to the country."

She further blasted the actress saying, "I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it's a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work. I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism."

Reacting to Kangana's allegations, Alia responded to her by saying that she was not aware of the entire Manikarnika controversy and would have supported Kangana but said that the latter doesn't let anyone feel that she needs support. She further added that she was ready to apologise to Kangana on a personal level if she has unintentionally upset her.

But this was not the end for Kangana Ranaut who launched a fresh series of attacks on the Gully Boy actress. In her latest interview, Kangana further went on to call Alia Bhatt 'spineless' and 'Karan Johar's puppet'. And now, taking the high road, Alia has said that she would sort out the matter with Kangana Ranaut at a personal level but also added that she didn't do anything to deserve such a treatment from her.

We wonder whether Kangana will put an end to this fiasco anytime soon.