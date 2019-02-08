It looks like Kangana Ranaut is on Bollywood bashing spree. The Manikarnika actress recently called out all the Bollywood biggies for ganging up on her and bullying her for raising pertinent issues that the industry has been facing over the past years. She also lashed out at Alia Bhatt over failing to acknowledge her latest film Manikarnika which has become the most talked about film of late. And now Kangana has again shot back at Alia and asked her grow some spine and called her a mere Karan Johar's 'puppet.

After listening to Kangana's complaints against her, Alia responded to her by saying that she was not aware of the entire Manikarnika controversy adding that she didn't follow up on it. She also said that she would have supported Kangana but said that the latter doesn't let anyone feel that she needs support. She further added that she was ready to apologise to Kangana on a personal level if she has unintentionally upset her.

But Kangana is is no mood to forgive Alia and buy her justification. When Kangana was told about what Alia said about her and the controversy surrounding Manikarnika, the Queen actress revealed what happened when she reached out to Alia to question her silence over the matter and her existence in the Bollywood industry.

"I reached out to Alia (Bhatt) and asked her what makes her think Manikarnika is my personal controversy, it's a film whole nation is talking about and wondering why Bollywood is keeping quiet on such a relevant work...I asked her if I can be courteous and gracious to acknowledge her requests for encouraging relevant work that she does, why is she so scared to see my film. I suggested that she grows some spine and supports an important film about woman empowerment and nationalism..," Kangana told Pinkvilla.

She further added, "If she doesn't have a voice of her own and her existence is all about being KJo's (Karan Johar) puppet then I don't consider her successful...I told her if she is only focusing on earning bucks and not raise a voice, then her success has no value...hope she understands the true meaning of success and her responsibilities, Nepo gang life is simply restricted to give and take favours hope she rises above that."