The ongoing controversy over Kangana Ranaut's – Manikarnika – and the constant battle of verified and non-verified allegations thrown by Kangana Ranaut at various celebrities and contemporaries, does not seem to be dying down anytime soon. After lashing out at stars for not showing their support to her film, Kangana has now vowed to teach them all a lesson.

Speaking at an event to promote her film based on the valour of the Queen of Jhansi, Kangana Ranaut has said that she would destroy all those trying to backstab her and gang up against her. She said, "What Bollywood is doing, the planning and plotting, one thing is for sure, earlier I used to call them out for sexism, nepotism or pay disparity, but now I'll be after them. 'Inki vaat laga dugi'. I'll expose each and every one. They have asked for trouble by ganging up against me."

She also added, "Is Rani of Jhansi my aunt? She's as much mine as she's yours. Then why are these people scared? They are worried just because I spoke on nepotism? They have formed a gang: 'Why did she speak on nepotism?"

Amidst all this, Alia Bhatt too has opened up with her take on the controversy. Clarifying her stance, Alia Bhatt has said that she was not aware of the whole controversy and would have come out in support of Kangana Ranaut but, Kangana doesn't let anyone feel that she needs support.

Alia also said that she is ready to apologise to Kangana Ranaut. "I hope she doesn't dislike me and I don't think she dislikes me. I don't think I have done anything intentionally to upset her. If I have, I will apologise to her on a personal level," she said.