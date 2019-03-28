Kangana Ranaut has been in news for her bold and mostly controversial statements about her fellow Bollywood celebs. Now the actress has said something that might not go down well with Rani Mukerji.

While Rani was highly appreciated for her performance in Amitabh Bachchan starrer Black, Kangana feels that "it was not a big deal".

Kangana said that after watching Rani's performance in Black, she got the confidence of becoming an actress.

"I remember going for Black. At that time, people around me from theatre were suggesting I do films, which I thought would be difficult. I went with my roommate and told me if we could act like that, we could also become like them. And I said, 'I can do this. What's the big deal?' She was like, 'Oh my god, look at you?'" she told a publication.

She further said that pulling off such roles is an easy task for theatre actors, and she was confident of becoming an actress after watching the movie.

"I said in theatre, we do this in one go. Here, you have to do it in segments; and if you mess up, you can do it again! I went back to my hostel, tried to enact [Rani Mukerji's character] before the mirror. And I knew I can definitely do this. That day, I found the confidence," The Queen actress said.

While there is no doubt that Kangana is a fabulous actress, we wonder how Rani would react to her statement that more or less devalued the senior actress' acting skills.

Lately, Kangana has been making unpleasant remarks on stars like Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Karan Johar among others. She had slammed Alia saying that she is a "puppet" in the hands of Karan, and also ridiculed Ranbir for not speaking on national issues.