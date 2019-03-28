Kangana Ranaut is just not willing to let go of her constant nagging and criticism against Bollywood stars like Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor. The Manikarnika actress has yet again spewed venom on Alia and Ranbir for brushing off their hands from talking about issues of national importance.

Over the past few weeks, Ranaut has been on a bashing spree when she complained about how Bollywood stars like Deepika Padukone, Aamir Khan and Alia Bhatt, to name a few, have always failed to acknowledge her hard work.

During her recent interview when Ranaut was asked why she loved picking on people, she told Mid-Day, "I do only that when I am rubbed the wrong way. And what is this thing of calling them young... Ranbir Kapoor is, what, 37 years old, young kid of the generation and Alia Bhatt just turned turned 27... my mother had three children at 27. This is absolutely unfair... bachche hai, ki dumb hai ki kya hai..."

Kangana further went on to say that actors are quite comfortable in discussing about their sex lives and when it comes to talking about importance issues in the country, they brush it under the carpet.

"If we are asking about your sex life, that you are okay to discuss, put the pictures on Instagram, who I am f***ing, who I am not f***ing, that is fine; but about the country, 'it's my personal choice'," Kangana said.

Post Kangana's unwelcoming statements on actors not talking about politics and putting forth their point of views, Alia had earlier said that she has an opinion on issues but she will keep it to herself. Alia had opined that she had not done anything to deserve such statements from Kangana Ranaut but, had also said that she would apologise to the Queen star if at all she felt bad for something she did.

Last week, Kangana said that if she will not receive a National film Award for her portrayal of Rani Lakshmibai in the historical drama Manikarnika, then it will lead to questions on their credibility.

Kangana recently was out of the city for few days as she went to Coimbatore on a spiritual journey with some intense meditation plans. She was on ten-days of silence meditation which even included staying away from modern communication gadgets.

It remains to be seen whether Kangana would start experiencing the destructive effect of constant nagging and criticism in the days to come.

(With IANS Inputs)