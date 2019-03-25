Trust Kangana Ranaut to come up with the boldest and most unexpected statements and she never fails to disappoint. After stirring up a series owing to the credits of her film Manikarnika – The Queen of Jhansi – and calling out celebs for their hypocritical stance, Kangana now has a strong take on the National awards.

Talking about National Film Awards and whether she expects to win one this year for her performance as Rani Laxmibai, Kangana said, "I feel there are certain things which if you will not respect, then it is, in turn, disrespectful for that organisation itself. So, if I or my film Manikarnika... doesn't win at National film awards, then it will question the credibility of that award ceremony but if I come across other good work then, I will be objective enough to say it's better than me."

She went onto say that last year, she was floored by Tabu's performance in Andhadhun but, doesn't think anyone would be able to surpass her performance in Manikarnika. Kangana will be next seen in Mental Hai Kya along with Rajkummar Rao, which has been produced by Ekta Kapoor.

On Kangana's birthday, it was announced that she has signed the bilingual on the legendary actress turned politician Jayalalithaa. The film will be titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi. According to a source close to the development, "Kangana is being paid to the tune of Rs 24 crore for the bilingual project, which will be made in Hindi and Tamil. The makers are sure that her star power will help reach a pan-India audience. The producers have already signed a contract with her."

This would make Kangana the highest paid actress in the country.