Actress Kangana Ranaut and producer Ekta Kapoor have responded to objections raised by the Indian Psychiatric Society to the title and posters of their film Mental Hai Kya. In a letter to the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), the Indian Psychiatric Society had expressed an objection to the title Mental Hai Kya and also how a mental illness was projected in the posters and promotional material of the film.

The Indian Psychiatric Society had requested CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi to take heed and see to it that the title Mental Hai Kya is changed, or the makers would face legal action. Kangana Ranaut's sister tweeted today about the controversy, saying, "On behalf of Kangana all I want to say is that everyone will be proud of 'Mental Hai Kya' the topic and subject she has chosen will trigger relevant talk and discussions around the stigma".

Ekta Kapoor's Balaji Motion Pictures has released a statement about Mental Hai Kya, saying, "The makers would like to maintain that Mental Hai Kya is a fictional thriller genre feature film meant to entertain audiences and it does not offend, discriminate or disregard any person."

Read the full statement of Balaji Motion Pictures on Mental Hai Kya:

"To whomsoever it may concern,

A day after the launch of the poster of the upcoming film Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao in the lead, a certain section of the society has taken offense to it. They have felt that the title of the movie is discriminating against people who are battling mental issues.

On the contrary, the makers of the film, believe that their movie - Mental Hai Kya will encourage people to embrace their individuality and distinctiveness.

Produced by Ekta Kapoor's 'Balaji Motion Pictures', Mental Hai Kya starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao marks the coming together of some of the most talented and responsible media personalities, who in no way intend to hurt anyone's sentiments.

The makers would like to maintain that Mental Hai Kya is a fictional thriller genre feature film meant to entertain audiences and it does not offend, discriminate or disregard any person. In fact the film is a mainstream entertainer which makes a larger point."

The Indian Psychiatric Society said in its letter, "We have observed the following posters of the movie Mental Hai Kya. We as a professional body committed to promoting mental health of the people of India, with highest ethical and moral standards take objections on a number of issues. This movie violates many sections of per Mental Health Care Act 2017... Violation of Mental Health Care Act invites legal action."

"We take serious objections to the title of the movie which is discriminative, stigmatising, degrading, inhumane in projecting mental disorders and people who suffer from mental disorders. We strongly demand the title to be removed with immediate effect preventing further damage to the modesty of mental health service users," it added.

Directed by Prakash Kovelamudi, Mental Hai Kya stars Rajkummar Rao opposite Kangana Ranaut. Initially supposed to release on March 29, 2019, the film now releases on June 21 this year.