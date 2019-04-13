Deepika Padukone, who some time ago married Ranveer Singh, has responded to the rumours suggesting she is pregnant. The actress denied the buzz.

Deepika not only rubbished the rumours, she also said that such gossips start doing the rounds after one's marriage.

"It will happen when it has to happen. Motherhood trumps being married. That's what I hear from people who have had children," she told a publication.

Being upset with pregnancy rumours, Deepika further said that it is wrong to speculate about such things or pressure someone to have babies. "Of course, it will happen at some point but no, I think it is unfair to put women through that, to put a couple through that. I guess the day we stop asking the questions is when we will bring about change," Deepika told the portal.

The rumours of she being pregnant started after the actress was seen having a little bulging belly at an event, making many wonder if she was actually expecting a child.

Recently, Amy Jackson announced her pregnancy with a picture on Instagram. The 2.0 actress, who is in a relationship with multi-millionaire boyfriend George Panayiotou, had posted a picture of the couple on Instagram with a caption, announcing her pregnancy.

While Amy is currently enjoying her special phase, Deepika has been busy shooting for her next film Chhapaak. Being directed by Meghna Gulzar, the film is based on the life of an acid attack survivor.