Actress Amy Jackson surprised all her fans by making a big announcement of her pregnancy. Sharing an adorable picture and a beautiful caption, Amy confirmed that she is pregnant.

Amy took to Instagram and shared a photo that shows her boyfriend George Panayiotou kissing her forehead. The picture also shows Amy having a baby bump.

As United Kingdom celebrates Mother's Day on March 31, Amy took this opportunity to share the big news. "I've been waiting to shout it from the roof tops, and today, being Mother's Day couldn't be more perfect... I already love you more than anything in this world, the purest most honest love. We can't wait to meet you our little Libra one," she captioned the picture.

It indeed is a pleasant surprise for all her fans as there were no talks about Amy's pregnancy. Amy is yet to get married, but the actress and her partner are all set and happy to welcome their little bundle of joy.

As soon as she made the big announcement, series of congratulatory messages started pouring in on social media. Amy was last seen in the big movie 2.0 starring Akshay Kumar and Rajinikanth.